Historic Win For India! Kush Maini Becomes First Indian To Win F2 Race

Monaco: Kush Maini scripted his name in the racing history books on the iconic streets of Monaco as he won the Formula 2 Sprint Race under the skies of Cte d’Azur. The F2 driver showed precision, composure and unshakable focus to claim his first F2 win of the season and ensured maiden podium finish. The historic achievement makes him the first Indian diver to emerge triumphant at Monaco.

The BWT Alpine F1 Team reserve driver displayed masterful control over his vehicle and capitalised on the strong start and managed the pressure with maturity. Maini had qualified P10 for Sunday’s feature race which had secured a pole position for him in the Saturday’s Sprint Race due to the reverse grid system.

“P1 and first Indian to win at Monaco. It’s a great honour and a dream come true, really. I want to thank DAMS and everyone who’s supported me. We keep believing,” an emotional Kush stated after the podium celebration.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, praised Maini for the incredible achievement.

“You are Standing Tall, @kmainiofficial and the country stands tall with you. Kush Maini making history as the 1st Indian winner of an F2 race in Monte Carlo. We are proud to have you on our team at @MahindraRacing,” Mahindra wrote in his post on X.

In a historic moment for the nation, Maini proudly sang the national anthem during the podium celebrations. Also, Indian business tycoon Gautam Singhania was seen embracing Kush in a pity lane after his triumph.

After this historic win, Saini now will aim to carry the momentum into Sunday’s Feature Race and the upcoming round in Barcelona next weekend.