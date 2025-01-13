Kuldeep Yadav Trolls Real Madrid After Barcelona Clinch 15th Super Cup Title

Hyderabad: India spinner Kuldeep Yadav trolled Real Madrid after his favourite football club Barcelona hammered the Spanish club on Sunday, January 12, 2025. Kuldeep trolled Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid after their loss in the Super Cup Final.

Taking to X, Kuldeep wrote 'Good night Real Madrid', celebrating his team's first title of the season. Barcelona came from behind as they were a goal down and then secured a 5-2 victory over Real Madrid in a thrilling Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. Playing in Jeddah, Barcelona secured their 15th title in the competition’s history.

The win was more special as it came after a red card for goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the 56th minute, Barcelona were reduced to 10-men. This was Barcelona's first silverware in over a year.

Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde were on the scoresheet for Barcelona. The team scored 4 goals in the first half to dent Real Madrid's hopes of winning the game. Raphinha was the star of the show, scoring two stunners against Thibaut Courtois.

FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick praised his team after winning his first trophy at the club. Barcelona, who struggled last season under the coaching of Xavi.

The spinner, known for his love of football and support for clubs like FC Barcelona, had a long conversation with England football legend David Beckham when he got an opportunity to interact with the footballer during the ICC Cricket World Cup held in India last year.