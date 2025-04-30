Kuldeep Yadav Slaps Rinku Singh Twice After KKR Beat DC, Fans Stunned

Following the Delhi Capitals (DC) defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 14 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 29, crafty spinner Kuldeep Yadav slapped Rinku Singh.

The drama unfolded after the match when the players were having a chat on the sidelines of a post-match presentation. Kuldeep hit Rinku twice on the face in a playful banter, leaving the KKR batter confused. The India teammates, known to have a good bond, were seen in a cheerful mood after their match in New Delhi.

The incident immediately caught the attention of the social media users and the video went viral, leaving fans in confusion. Below are the reactions of fans on social media:

Similar incident, but a serious one, had took place previously in the inaugural season of IPL in 2008 when former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, playing for Mumbai Indians (MI) back then, slapped Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) pacer S Sreesanth after the match in Mohali. As the players were walking off the field, Harbhajan, Mumbai’s stand-in captain, slapped Sreesanth. Following which Sreesanth was seen in tears on television, being consoled by his teammates.

Rinku Singh, who was struggling with the form, regained his mojo against DC. He spent a good amount of time on the crease and neglected the threat posed by Delhi spinners Kuldeep, Vipraj Nigam and skipper Axar Patel in the middle overs. The southpaw batter scored 36 off 25 balls before getting dismissed in the 18th over of the match to leg spinner Vipraj Nigam.

Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR have kept themselves alive in the competition with a win. They currently have 9 points to their name and are placed seventh in the points table. They can still achieve a maximum of 17 points that will surely seem progressing to the next stage. However, they will emerge victorious in all remaining four games and get those 8 points.

On the other hand, DC can't afford to lose too many now. At the moment, they are placed fourth with 6 wins in 10 matches, with four losses. Three of their four defeats have come at home, while a lone win has also come in Super Over against Rajasthan Royals (RR). They will have to play at least three more games at home, raising questions over their playoff race.