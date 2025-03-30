Kuldeep Yadav Feels 'This' Player Was Ahead Of His Time

Hyderabad: Speaking ahead of the Delhi Capitals' second game of the ongoing IPL 2025 season, star spinner Kuldeep Yadav spoke about the challenges of bowling in the IPL and the importance of asserting dominance, revealing a bowler's name who he thinks was ahead of his time.

Kuldeep Yadav, who was retained by Delhi Capitals for INR 13.25 Crores ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, has been a consistent performer for the franchise season the last two seasons. Kuldeep picked up the key wickets of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant and Ayush Badoni, conceding only 20 runs in his four spells in a game in which over 400 runs were scored.

"The IPL is very tough for bowlers—it’s highly competitive. You may pick up wickets, but you can’t always expect to maintain an economy of just 6 or 7 runs per over. It’s a challenging format with high-quality players. As a bowler, you must aim to dominate. Players like Jasprit Bumrah and Sunil Narine have done that consistently," Kuldeep said on a Bowler in the IPL in a conversation on JioHotstar’s special show 'Gen Bold.'

"I learned a lot from Sunil Narine when I was with KKR—he was ahead of his time. He always emphasized the importance of bowling length. Back then, I believed I could rely solely on my skills, but now I realize he was absolutely right. Since returning from injury, I’ve focused a lot on my length, and that has made a significant difference," said Kuldeep.

Kuldeep also shared his thoughts on his long-standing spin partnership with fellow Delhi Capitals teammate and captain Axar Patel, dating back to their early cricketing days. "Axar and I have been playing together since our U-17 days, so our understanding is very smooth. We have a very clear-cut communication style. I remember during the U-19 World Cup in 2012, when we won in Australia under Unmukt Chand’s captaincy, we were both in standby. We’ve been together since then, which speaks volumes about our bond," he said.

"Our bowling partnership has always been simple. I have always been an attacking bowler, while Axar provides control, which creates pressure on the batsmen. That pressure often converts into wickets—either for him, for me, or for someone else bowling at the time. The pressure Axar builds in the middle overs is crucial, and our communication is seamless when discussing plans. Like I used to understand Chahal’s game, I have the same understanding with Axar. While our bowling styles differ, my mindset remains very clear when bowling alongside him," he added.