Kuldeep Yadav’s Childhood Friendship Turns Into Love Story; Gets Engaged With Vanshika

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav got engaged with his childhood friend Vanshika on Wednesday in a private ceremony in Lucknow.

File Photo: Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 4, 2025 at 8:34 PM IST

Lucknow: Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav, got engaged to his childhood friend Vanshika in a private ceremony held in Lucknow held on Wednesday. The intimate event was attended by close family members of the cricketer and also his friends from the cricket fraternity including Rinku Singh.

In a ceremony held in Lucknow, Kuldeep exchanged rings with Vanshika. The couple kept the things low profile so far and his coach Kapil Pande stated that only his near and dear ones were present at the ceremony. Kuldeep, reportedly shares a strong bond with Vanshika from his early years in Kanpur and their friendship has culminated into the two becoming life partners.

The left-arm wrist-spinner has been an important asset for the Indian team as he is known to trouble the batters with his variations often. In the recently concluded edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kuldeep picked 15 wickets from 14 matches with an economy of 7.08 and a bowling average of 24.07. His best figures were 3/22.

Kuldeep has racked up over 180 wickets in the ODI cricket so far and continues to play a key role for the national side in the white-ball formats. He was also part of the T20 World Cup 2024 winning squad and also the Indian team who won the 2025 Champions Trophy held in India.

Kuldeep has been named in India's squad for the five-match Test series against England starting from June 20.

