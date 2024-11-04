Rohit Sharma Will Retire From Tests If He Doesn't Perform Well In BGT: Srikkanth

Hyderabad: Former India captain Kris Srikkanth said he feels Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will regain their batting form in India's tour of Australia. The swashbuckling former opener said Rohit will retire from Test cricket if he doesn't perform well with the bat Down Under. However, it's too early to talk about moving on from Kohli in the traditional format, according to Srikkanth.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma faced a lot of criticism from the fans and expert for their poor outing in the series against Bangladesh and New Zealand. Virat Kohli managed just 93 runs while Rohit contributed just 91 runs. Rohit became the first captain to see getting whitewashed by 3-0.

"100 percent, you have to start thinking ahead (if India doesn't do well in Australia). If Rohit Sharma doesn't do well, I think he himself will retire from Test cricket, for all you know. He will play ODIs only. He has already left T20I cricket. We have to keep in mind that he is also ageing. He is no longer getting younger," Srikkanth said in his YouTube show.

Srikkanth said Rohit acknowledging his mistakes is the first sign of his road to redemption.

"At least, Rohit Sharma had the guts. Hats off to Rohit Sharma for accepting the fact that he played badly throughout the series and captained badly. That's a great thing. That's the first move of a player to get back to the rhythm. Accepting your fault is very important. That's a very important quality of a human being. He accepted it openly and that means he is on the road to recovery, that's my opinion," he said.

"In my opinion, Virat Kohli will start doing in Australia (comeback). His area is Australia. I think that's his strength. I think it's too early to talk like this about Virat Kohli (moving on from him). I won't accept it. Virat Kohli has got a lot of time. One or two bad years of Test cricket," he added.

"But, I saw a headline in one of the newspapers. Is this the last time these four big guys are playing together - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. it was a bold headline. I think they have played their last Test together at home. I think that's my opinion. I think may be, this is the last time," Srikkanth said.