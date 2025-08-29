ETV Bharat / sports

A Meat Butcher's Daughter - 17-Year-Old Koyel Bar Breaks Two World Youth Records

Howrah: Howrah has now become the supply line for Bengali weightlifters at the national and international levels. Earlier, Achintya Sheuli was emerging from the blocks and won a medal in the Commonwealth Games. Now, Koyel Bar has won the gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship. Coincidentally, the first coach of these two weightlifters is Ashtam Das.

The family is wrapped in a wave of joy amidst Ganesh Chaturthi as the girl from the house finished at the top of the podium in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship. The gold medal from the 17-year-old has two positives as she broke a couple of records in the youth and junior categories.

Her father, Mithun Bar, a meat seller by profession, was in disbelief after ETV Bharat contacted him for his daughter’s achievement. He also got emotional while speaking about his daughter’s achievements. The people who used to throw criticism at Koel are now offering her a hand of support.

The young athlete set a world record by lifting a total of 192 kg (85kg+ 107kg) in the women's 53 kg youth category of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship. She first equalled the snatch youth world record with an 85kg effort. Then, she erased the record of 188 kg with a total lift of 192 kg.

An emotional Koyel stated after her win that she never has to worry about money, despite her father’s shop being closed due to family turmoil.

"While lifting weights, I only remembered my father's face. My father never let us get even a scratch on our bodies. It would not have been possible to reach this point without my father's hard work,” she remarked.