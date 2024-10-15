Konark Suryas Odisha Reach Legends League Final After Thrilling Win

Srinagar: Konark Suryas Odisha secured a nail-biting 1-run victory over Toyam Hyderabad, booking their spot in the final of the Legends League Cricket 2024. The match, held at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Monday, saw Odisha edge out Hyderabad to advance to the championship game.

After winning the toss, Toyam Hyderabad was elected to the field. Konark Suryas' innings got off to a shaky start, losing opener Richard Levi for 6 off 9 balls. Despite the early setback, skipper Irfan Pathan (49* off 35) and Kevin O'Brien (50 off 39) put together a crucial 79-run partnership, helping their side post a competitive total of 156/5 in 20 overs. Toyam Hyderabad’s Stuart Binny impressed with figures of 2/19, while Nuwan Pradeep, Monty Panesar, and Isuru Udana each claimed a wicket.



Chasing 157, Toyam Hyderabad's top order struggled, with openers Chadwick Walton (10 off 13) and George Worker (8 off 10) failing to make an impact. Rikki Clarke's brilliant knock of 67 off 44 balls kept Hyderabad in the hunt, but with 12 runs needed from the final over, Irfan Pathan's tight bowling restricted them to 155/6, sealing the win for Odisha.



Pathan was backed by a strong bowling effort, with Diwesh Pathania, Vinay Kumar, Ben Laughlin, Shahbaz Nadeem, and KP Appanna each taking a wicket. Konark Suryas Odisha will face Southern Superstars in the final, set for October 16 at Bakshi Stadium.