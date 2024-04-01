Kolkata Knight Riders-Rajasthan Royals April 17 Match to be Rescheduled

The BCCI might reschedule Kolkata Knight Riders' home IPL match against Rajasthan Royals on April 17 due to Ram Navami, said Board source.

The BCCI has likely to reschedule Kolkata Knight Riders' vs Rajasthan Royals clash of the Indian Premier League 2024 due to Ram Navami at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 17. The city police have expressed their inability to provide adequate security due to Ram Navami celebrations on that day.

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders' home IPL match against Rajasthan Royals on April 17 is set to be rescheduled after the local police expressed its inability to provide adequate security due to Ram Navami celebrations on that day, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has informed the BCCI.

Bengal is also set to vote on April 19 in the first phase of the seven-phase general elections. The voting in Kolkata will take place on June 1. "Since the match is coinciding with Ram Navami and a portion of security is already deployed for elections. Therefore it won't be possible for us to provide adequate security for the match on April 17," Kolkata Police has stated in a letter to CAB president Snehasish Ganguly.

The CAB has suggested that the match be advanced either by a day (April 16) or pushed back by 24 hours to April 18. "Yes, the CAB has informed us that local police has asked for rescheduling of the date and the matter is being looked into. We haven't yet decided on the new date," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

On part of CAB, a senior office-bearer informed: "We have suggested two dates, April 16 or 18. In any case, it is KKR's home match and will be played at the Eden Gardens." KKR is currently in Visakhapatnam for a game against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

