Vaibhav Arora Holds His Nerves On Final Ball To Keep KKR In Playoffs Race

Kolkata: After conceding 18 runs off first five balls of the final over, Vaibhav Arora held his nerves on the last ball andnailed the yorker not just to win the game for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but kept themselves alive in the playoffs race.

In the cliffhanger clash that went to the last ball, KKR emerged triumphant by the barest margin - 1 run against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at their home ground - at iconic Eden Gardens here on Sunday, April 4.

A total of 22 runs were needed off the last over. Shubham Dubey (25 off 14 balls) smashed two sixes and a boundary off three balls and brought the equation down to 3 off the final delivery. But, Vaibhav kept his cool and nailed the yorker. A brilliant throw from Rinku in the deep caught Jofra Archer (12 off 8 balls) short of his crease on the second run as KKR clinched an important 1-run victory.

RR looked down and out for the majority of the run-chase but a stupendous knock from Riyan Parag raised their hopes immensely of tracking 206 down. When others were marking their presence at the crease, Parag played an impressive 95-run innings off 45 balls, striking at 211.11. His knock was laced with six fours and eight sixes. However, the highlight of his knock was five consecutive sixes against off-spinner Moeen Ali in the 16th over of the innings. He again hit a six on the first ball he faced in the next over.

However, once again, RR lost wickets at the wee end of the innings as the visitors lost three wickets in a span of 7 deliveries. And eventually lost the game in the final despite Shubham Dubey's jaw-dropping hits in the final over.

Earlier, good knocks from opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Angkrish Raghuvanshi and a quickfire fifty from Andre Russell and Rinku Singh's cameo took KKR over 200 courtesy of poor bowling display from RR pacers. It was a slightly above par-score on a track that was a bit two-paced, but RR remained one run short.