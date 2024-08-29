How Much Jay Shah Will Earn As ICC Chairman; Know Details

Hyderabad: Jay Shah was elected unopposed as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday and he became the fifth Indian to head the ICC and the third Indian to become Chairman of the organisation. After his appointment on the crucial post, Shah has received best wishes from the cricket fraternity. As Shah is set to start his stint in December, let us go into the details of how much salary he will earn while working in the post and the amount he gets while working in the role of the BCCI Secretary.

How much BCCI pays him

Shah was elected as the secretary of the BCCI in 2019. The positions of President, Vice-president, Treasurer and Secretary are the most reputed on the board. These members have a higher authority in the board but there isn’t any definition of monthly or annual salary for these posts.

However, BCCI provides them with reimbursements and other perks. For representing India in international meetings out of the country, Shah gets 1000 dollars (around 82,000 rupees) each day while he gets a stipend of 40,000 rupees each day to participate in the meetings held in India.

To travel within the country apart from meetings, BCCI assists Shah with an amount of 30,000 rupees each day. Also, the board arranges accommodations in luxury hotels and business class tickets while travelling to foreign countries.

How much ICC will pay?

People at the top positions don’t have any specified salary. However, the ICC offers them perks and monetary rewards based on their responsibilities and work. During the ICC meetings, the organisation arranges accommodation in hotels and travel tickets as well. ICC hasn’t disclosed the amount they would provide for the travelling or accommodation during meetings, but they might have a similar kind of pay structure to BCCI.