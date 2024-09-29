ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Inaugurates New National Cricket Academy In Bengaluru; Know About All Facilities Available

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the inauguration of the new National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. This world-class facility, the result of the vision of Jay Shah, Secretary of the BCCI, to nurture the future of cricket, will now be called the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Spanning over 40 acres, this facility is designed to become the epicentre for nurturing cricketing talent and advancing sports science in India. The Centre of Excellence features a total of three grounds and 86 pitches, including both indoor and outdoor areas, highlighting its capacity to provide comprehensive training facilities.

At the heart of the Centre are three world-class cricket grounds. Ground A, the main ground, boasts an 85-yard boundary with 13 meticulously maintained Mumbai red soil pitches ready for play. Equipped with advanced floodlighting and state-of-the-art broadcasting facilities, it can host and telecast matches under lights. Grounds B and C serve as dedicated practice grounds with 75-yard boundaries, featuring 11 Mandya soil pitches and 9 Black Cotton soil pitches from Kalahandi, Odisha, respectively.

An innovative subsurface drainage system ensures quick recovery after rainfall, minimizing disruptions and maintaining a consistent playing schedule. The grounds are designed with white picket fencing and lush green seating mounds, reminiscent of English county grounds.

Comprehensive Practice Resources

The Centre offers an impressive 45 Outdoor Net pitches for practice organized into nine clusters, including Mumbai red soil, Mandya soil, Kalahandi black cotton soil, and concrete pitches, all separated by safety nets sourced from the UK. Adjacent to the nets is a dedicated fielding practice area and six outdoor running tracks with natural grass and Mondo synthetic surfaces.

A world-class indoor practice facility features eight pitches with premium turfs from the UK and Australia, alongside an 80-meter common run-up area. Large, toughened glass panels allow natural light, creating an inviting atmosphere. Integrated cameras capture play for analytical purposes, ensuring athletes can train regardless of weather or time.

State-of-the-Art Amenities