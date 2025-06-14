KL Rahul: The Lone Indian Opener To Conquer Australia, England, And South Africa

Test cricket is considered to be the toughest format in cricket because it tests players' technique, temperament, game awareness, and stamina. The five-day demands both physical and mental endurance, and the need for highly developed technical skills and adaptability. The changing nature of the pitch, weather conditions make a huge impact on the Test match.

Playing on home conditions generally gives a slight edge to the hosting team considering the players know the playing conditions much, having grown up playing in given conditions and pitches. In addition to this, different cricketing countries use different balls mainly because of historical reasons, manufacturers and conditions that suit local pitches. Like India prefer SG balls, England, West Indies use Dukes ball while Australia has Kookaburra balls.

Indian pitches are often low-bounce and spin-friendly because of the hot and humid climate coupled with soil prone to crumbling and becoming dusty. In English conditions, that are usually windy and cooler compared to India, pitches favor pace bowling due to pitch preparation which often results in a greenish, grassy surface that allows the ball to swing and seam. South Africa and Australia offer hard pitches where the pacers get more pace and bounce. Hence, visiting teams find it difficult to conquer away tours.

Historically, whenever India have toured South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA), the batters have struggled. Especially the openers of the visiting team had difficulties as they had to deal with new ball and fresh wicket. Many great openers have come and gone, but most of them struggled. Only one Indian opener has managed to score a hundred in three of the four SENA nations in Test cricket.

KL Rahul is the only Indian opener to have scored a century in South Africa, Australia and England, showcasing his ability to counter challenging conditions and apply himself. Rahul announced himself with a stunning 110-run knock against the mighty Australian side in just his second Test.

A couple of years later, the Karnataka-batter produced a masterclass with a dodgy 129, powering India to an unforgettable victory over the Joe Root-led England side at the iconic Lords cricket stadium. He has also played 149-run knock in the fourth innings against England in 2018, but India lost the game by a small margin. This continues to be the sixth-highest fourth-innings score by an opener on England soil. Notably, the Lord's hundred in 2021 made Rahul the fifth Indian opener with multiple Test hundreds in England.

Perhaps his most underappreciated knock came in Centurion, South Africa, where he stood tall with a defiant 123 off 260 balls in 2021, setting the tone for India's only win in that series.

Overall, KL Rahul has amassed 1,446 runs in 26 matches (50 innings) at an average of 29.51 in SENA countries. The versatile batter has hit five tons and four fifties in these countries.