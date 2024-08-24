KL Rahul Stops Retirement Talks With Auction; Kohli's Jersey Most Expensive Buy, Rohit, Dhoni, Dravid's Bat Sold At...

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Following Friday's Instagram story triggered speculations about his retirement, India's wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul revealed that the previous post was about an auction for Charity organised by them "to enrich the lives of many special children."

The Indian cricketer's latest post stopped the circulation of all the speculations and rumours over the internet. In Rahul's post, he revealed that it was about the Charity auction for the children.

"Our auction was a big success, and with these proceeds, we aim to enrich the lives of many special children Thank you to everyone from our cricket fraternity who contributed towards this special cause To all those who generously donated, your support means a lot @viplafoundationofficial @pundoles," Rahul wrote on his Instagram story, posted around 11 PM IST on Saturday.

According to the Times of India report, from jerseys to cricket bats of Rahul's present and former teammates, Rahul and Athiya raised ₹1.93 crores from the auction. The two most expensive buys at the auction of Former India captain Virat Kohli's equipment and a jersey. The jersey was sold for ₹40 lakh while a pair of Kohli's gloves recorded at ₹28 lakh. Former India skippers Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid's bats, one each, helped to raise ₹24 lakh, ₹13 lakh and ₹11 lakh, respectively. while KL Rahul's jersey was sold for Rs 11 lakhs.

The auction, which was held in the city on Friday, featured memorabilia donated by some of the legendary cricketers, for helping hearing-impaired & intellectually disabled children through the Vipla Foundation, which is located in BKC.

The right-hand batter will soon be in action when he steps on the field in the Duleep Trophy, having been picked in the India 'A' Squad. He will be playing under Shubman Gill's leadership, alongside Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan.

Meanwhile, on a Friday, the Indian cricketer's Instagram story where he wrote, "I have an important announcement to make, stay tuned..," caught the attention of social media users and it spread like wildfire as rumours claimed that Rahul had announced his retirement but later deleted his Instagram story.

The rumoured post on social media regarding KL Rahul's retirement says, 'After much reflection and consideration, I have decided to announce my retirement from professional cricket. This decision has not been easy, as the sport has been a significant part of my life for many years."I am deeply grateful for the support and encouragement from my family, friends, teammates, and fans throughout my career. The experiences and memories I have gained on and off the field are truly invaluable. I am honoured to have represented my country and played alongside so many talented individuals. While I am excited about the new chapter that lies ahead, I will always cherish the time spent in the game. Thank you all for being a part of this incredible journey."