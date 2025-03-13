I'm Most Comfortable Batting In Top Order: KL Rahul

Hyderabad: India batter KL Rahul, who has been in good form irrespective of his position in the batting order, played an instrumental role in India's Champions Trophy triumph on Sunday. He will now join the Delhi Capitals' pre-tournament camp ahead of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting on March 22.

Speaking on JioHotstar, KL Rahul revealed that if given a choice, he would always love to bat at the top of the order. "I have grown up playing in the top order. From my first competitive match in Mangalore at the age of 11 to my early days playing for India and for most of my career, I have been a top-order batter. It is the position I am most comfortable in and the one that feels most natural to me," said Rahul.

"That said, when you play a team sport, you don’t always get to choose what you want. You have to be flexible and willing to adapt to the team’s needs. Over the years, I’ve learned to embrace that and give my best in whichever role I’m assigned," Rahul added further.

Rahul, who made his international debut as an opener, played at number 5 in ODI World Cup 2023 and was pushed down a position lower in the Champions Trophy, and made 174 runs in five innings in Dubai. Rahul's success was a reflection of his preparedness for this new challenge and dedication to keep working on his game.

Rahul, who has led Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in the past, has reportedly turned down an opportunity to captain his new franchise Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL.

Speaking about the IPL auction, he said it can significantly impact a player's future in the game. "Having been a captain for the last three seasons, I have been actively involved in the process of building a team. I understand the kind of pressure franchises face when assembling a squad. But from a player's perspective, it's even tougher because your career is at stake. The auction can shape a player's future or present unexpected challenges."

"I was definitely nervous, even a little anxious (during the last auction). But at the same time, I knew this was the right step for my career. There was excitement too, though it didn't last very long because reality sets in quickly," he added.

If not Rahul then spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel is the favourite to lead DC this season. After a forgettable season at LSG last year, Rahul is looking for a fresh start at the Capitals.

"I'm really happy to be joining Delhi Capitals. Parth Jindal, the team's owner, is a close friend, and we have spent a lot of time outside of cricket discussing various things. I know how passionate he is about the sport, and I'm thrilled to be a part of this team. We have a strong squad, and I'm looking forward to the season ahead. This will be a new experience for me - joining a new franchise, possibly my fourth or fifth team in the IPL. I feel both excited and a little nervous," Rahul quipped.

"Every time you step into a new team environment, a lot of thoughts cross your mind - how the players will be, how the owners run the team, how the fans will respond - all of that. So, it's a mix of emotions," he added.