‘What More Can I Do?’: KL Rahul Opens Up On Challenge Of Proving Himself All The Time

Hyderabad: KL Rahul has opened up on criticism he faces despite him giving the best in numerous different roles that were asked him to do across all formats.

In cricket, different batting positions have different roles and responsibilities. To mould themselves in a particular role, players tend to ask for a fixed batting position to train accordingly in different scenarios to achieve success. But when you are not aware of at what number you are going to bat or whether you will be keeping wickets or not, it leaves a player in confusion which might lead to inconsistency in performances.

In the recent years, Rahul has batted at different positions ranging from an opener to number seven and kept the wickets across formats. His role changes after almost every match. Despite that he always finds himself facing criticism from the fans and cricket pundits.

Earlier in the year, after guiding India to semi-final victory over Australia with a crucial cameo, Rahul candidly expressed the frustrations of having to consistently prove his detractors wrong while adjusting to multiple roles. “Whenever I perform well in a series and then take a break from the ODI circuit, I always face questions upon my return after 4-5 months. People wonder if I’ll even make the playing XI or where I’ll fit into the team. It makes me think at times, ‘What more can I do?’ But no matter where I’ve been asked to play, I’ve always given my best, and I believe I’ve executed my role to the best of my ability,” Rahul said in the post-match press conference then.

Speaking in a Sky Sports interview with former England captain, Nasser Hussain, Rahul opened up on the challenge of having to prove himself over and over again. The 33-year-old also clarified he found it challenging that the people in charge of making decisions tend to forget his contributions across the board.

“I don’t mind proving myself all the time. That’s how any sport is – to always perform in every tournament. That’s the case with international cricketers anywhere in the world. But that’s not the hard part – it’s the people who make the decisions who seem to forget what the player has done in the recent tournament. It has been the challenge for me,” he said.

The 33-year-old felt that the comments might be the same again when he returns to the ODI team in August when India will play three matches in Bangladesh.

“The next ODI tournament might be after five months because it’s going to be a long English Test summer and you see people writing and commenting ‘we need to look for players who can play the 2027 World Cup or the World Cup after that.’ But it’s not just a challenge for me but every cricketer goes through it. I got a bit emotional during the press conference (after the Champions Trophy semifinal) and said that,” he further added.

KL used to play a certain role of opening the innings for the franchise in IPL till last year. But, in a new franchise, he had to juggle between opener to number three or four, to fill the gap of players who are missing out due to injury or poor form. As a result, despite starting the tournament with some good performances, he faced a lull before he smoked a hundred against Gujarat Titans (GT). He finished as leading run-getter for DC with 539 runs at a near-150 strike rate.