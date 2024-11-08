Watch: KL Rahul Continues Horror Run In Red-Ball Cricket; Bizarre Leave Results In Shocking Dismissal

Melbourne (Australia): There seems to be no end to KL Rahul’s struggle with the bat and the ongoing fixture between India A and Australia A highlighted it on Friday. He got dismissed cheaply in the second unofficial Test against Australia A at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne in both innings. In the second innings of the match, Rahul scored 10 runs from 43 balls with a cautious approach and was building the innings. However, his stay at the crease was cut short as he was dismissed in a weird manner.

Rahul was cleaned up in a bizarre manner by the off-spinner as he went on the backfoot to work the ball on the leg side. However, he didn’t offer any shot due to an error in judgement. The leave cost him his wicket and the ball landed on the stumps after deflecting from his pads. Thus, the India batter retired to the pavilion after scoring 10 runs.

Earlier in the first innings, the right-handed batter was dismissed only on four runs as he edged Scott Boland to wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson. The 32-year-old’s form has been a cause of concern for the Indian team and he was recently dropped from the last couple of Tests against New Zealand and Sarfaraz Khan replaced him in those two fixtures.

Since 2022, Rahul has amassed 514 runs in 12 Test matches with an average of 25.7 including three half-centuries and a century.

In the fixture between India A and Australia A, the former are leading by 11 runs by the end of the second day. India A are looking in a precarious position as Australia A took a lead of 62 runs in the first innings.