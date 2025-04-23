Watch: KL Rahul Avoids Interaction With Sanjiv Goenka After Guiding DC To Commanding 8-Wicket Win Over LSG

Lucknow: Delhi Capitals (DC) outplayed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 8 wickets in the reverse fixture at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, April 22. Former LSG skipper KL Rahul, who DC picked for Rs 14 crore in the mega auction, amassed an unbeaten 57 runs in the modest 160-run chase after missing the campaign opener for the franchise against the Rishabh Pant-led side. KL Rahul missed the first match between the two sides for the birth of his first child with wife Athiya Shetty.

Following the match's conclusion, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka came out to shake hands with Rahul, which he did, but the latter immediately walked away while the former wanted to interact. The incident caught the attention of social media users within the blink of an eye.

Notably, KL Rahul and LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka were seen in a heated exchange after the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) reached the 160-run target inside 10 overs without even losing a single wicket. It was the first time that a franchise owner was asking questions to the captain at the ground in front of all the cameras covering the game. As a result, LSG released KL Rahul ahead of the mega auction, and KL Rahul's fifty is a statement to all of those who were against him.

It was KL Rahul who smashed a six to mark the statement win for his side against Lucknow, but not before scoring his 40th half-century in the IPL. In the process, he also completed 5000 runs in the cash-rich league, the fastest to achieve the milestone in terms of innings played.

Fewest innings to 5000 IPL runs