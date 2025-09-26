ETV Bharat / sports

KL Rahul And Sai Sudharsan’s Century Guide India A To Win Over Australia A

After being dismissed on 11, Rahul redeemed himself with a stellar knock of an unbeaten 176 runs. Sudharsan played a supporting hand with a knock of 100 runs in the second innings. The duo’s brilliant partnership turned the match on its head, but it also provided a timely boost for the senior team as both players are named in India’s Test squad for the upcoming Test series against the West Indies starting from October 2.

Hyderabad: KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan produced match-winning knocks as India A pulled off a remarkable chase of 413 runs against Australia A in the second unofficial Test between the two teams. India won the second Test played at Kanpur on Friday, September 26 by five wickets. The hosts completed the chase in 91.3 overs thanks to centuries from KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan.

After being retired hurt on 74 on Day 3, Rahul walked in to bat after the dismissal of Manav Suthar on the final morning. He completed his 22nd First-Class century in just 143 deliveries and scored an unbeaten 176 runs laced with 16 fours and four sixes. It will be a major confidence boost for the right-handed batter ahead of his return to India’s Test side. Sai Sudharsan also showcased his impressive strokeplay to amass 100 runs from 172 deliveries.

India A’s bowlers paved the way for the victory of the team after they were bundled out on 194 in response to Australia A’s 420. India A wrapped up the opposition on 185, leaving the target of 413 runs for the team.

Dhruv Jurel, who is expected to be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batter, also played a crucial knock of 56 runs from 66 deliveries.

Two key knocks from KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan will strengthen their case for the team selection.