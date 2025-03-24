KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty Blessed With Baby Girl

Hyderabad: Star India and Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty have been blessed with a baby girl on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Rahul & Athiya shared the joyful news on Instagram, writing: "Blessed with a baby girl."

The couple shared the photo without writing anything, but putting a baby with a halo and wings emoji. This is their first child together. The duo tied the knot at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on January 23, 2023.

Athiya, the daughter of actor Sunil Shetty, along with KL Rahul, shared a joint note to announce her pregnancy on Instagram last November to their fans and well-wishers. The note read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025."

Immediately after the couple shared the joyous news, their friends from the industry and fans filled the comments section with heartwarming congratulations. Actress Nimrat Kaur commented, "Congratulations guys." Tiger Shroff dropped several heart emojis. Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations.” Arjun Kapoor wished the couple writing, “is here !!! #squishy !!! Congratulations guys.” Mom-to-be Kiara Advani also dropped red heart emojis.

For the unversed, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty first crossed paths in January 2019 through a mutual friend, and they immediately hit it off. Over the years, their bond grew stronger, leading to a relationship that flourished. After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in 2023. Their intimate wedding ceremony took place at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala, surrounded by their closest family and friends.

Notably, KL Rahul, who was picked by the DC in the mega auction, didn't feature in the franchise's campaign opener against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Leading in his first game as full-time captain for Delhi Capitals in IP, Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bowl against LSG.

