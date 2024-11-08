'Our Beautiful Blessing Is Coming Soon': KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Announce Pregnancy

Hyderabad: India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty brought joyful news to the fans by announcing pregnancy on Friday. The couple, who tied the knot in January 2023, expressed their gratitude and excitement for the arrival of their baby in 2025. The couple received a lot of congratulatory messages from celebrities in the sports world and Bollywood as well.

KL Rahul’s wife and Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya shared the post confirming the development on social media and expressed her excitement.

"Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," their post read.

Rahul is currently playing for India A against Australia A ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy which will start from November 22 at Perth. The 32-year-old could not make a mark in the match as he managed to score 10 and 4. The video, where Rahul got cleaned up by a rival spinner, through his legs, has gone viral on social media.

Rahul has been going through a rough patch in recent times and he was dismissed early in the first Test of the recently concluded series against New Zealand at Bengaluru. Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, Rahul will be one of the sought-after names by the franchises in the bidding process. He was released by IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants.

With media reports claiming that Rohit Sharma is set to miss the early part of the series, KL Rahul is one of the probable contenders to open the innings for India at Perth.