KKR Write A Mail To BCCI Regarding Washout Game Against RCB For IPL 2025

Hyderabad: A day after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced addition of 60 minutes extra time for an IPL match stating "several matches are at risk of being affected by rain", coming into force with immediate effect, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have raised issue with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), says Cricbuzz report.

All IPL games from Tuesday, May 20, will have an extra waiting period of 120 minutes which previously was just an hour. There are eight of the 70 league matches left in the tournament.

"While these mid-season changes to the rules may be necessary under the circumstances, one would have expected more consistency in the way such changes are being applied," Venky Mysore, the CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders, said in an email to Hemang Amin, the COO of the IPL.

KKR needed a win in all remaining game keep their playoffs alive, praying other result come their way. But, their game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 17 resulted in no result due to rain and both two teams shared one point each. As a result, KKR were officially eliminated from the playoffs race. Currently they are in sixth position with 12 points from 13 games and the maximum they can reach is 14 points. For the record, two of their games have been washed out this season.

Hence, the KKR official's query was that if such an extra time was provided earlier, their match against RCB on May 17 may not have necessarily suffered a washout and could extra time may have permitted a five-over game.

"When the IPL re-started (on May 17), it was clear that the first game on May 17 KKR vs RCB was at high risk of being interrupted due to rain in B'lore. The forecast was there for all to see. Not only was the game washed out, but the additional 120 minutes now being applied may have provided a chance of at least a 5 over a side game (sic)."

"The washout ended KKR's chances of making the playoffs. Such ad hoc decisions and inconsistencies of applying them are not appropriate for a tournament of this standing," Mysore said, adding, "I am sure you also understand why we feel aggrieved."

As per the updated rule, a match scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST will now begin as late as 9:30 PM without any overs being deducted. Under the earlier provision of just one hour of extra time, overs would have been reduced if play hadn't started by 8:30 PM. Counting backwards, the cut-off time now allows for a five-over match to begin close to midnight.

Earlier, the toss needed to happen by 10.40pm if a match has to be constituted while the cut-off time for a 5-over match was 10.56pm. The toss time and cut-off time for a 5-over match is extended by 1 hours i.e. toss should happen by 11:40 pm and the cut-off time for a 5-over match will be 11:56 pm.