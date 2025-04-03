KKR vs SRH: Another Run-Fest On Cards As Defending Champions KKR Take On Runner-Up SRH

Hyderabad: Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 3. Both teams haven't been able to apply themselves in the tournament and are yet to find the correct mojo having lost two out of the three matches played so far.

Kolkata, playing under the new captain Ajinkya Rahane, began their title defense with a crushing seven-wicket loss in the season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), rematch of inaugural season's tournament opener in 2008 where swashbuckling opener Brendon McCullum smashed unbeaten 158 runs. However, KKR made an stunning comeback with a comprehensive win over Rajasthan Royals (RR), but suffered a heavy defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their third fixture. As a result, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side find themselves reeling at the bottom of the points table having just two points to their name.

Kolkata's middle order has been struggling with Andre Russell looking rusty with the bat, Rinku Singh still struggling to poor form and Ramandeep failing to convert his start. KKR's 23 crore buy Venkatesh Iyer has been one of the biggest disappointment so far. In addition to this, the bowling department has also failed to fire collectively, barring one game against Rajasthan Royals. Hence, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side need to regroup quickly to bring their campaign back on track.

On the other hand, SRH replicated the same approach which they showed last season, but then faltered in the next two games. The batters fired on all cylinders in their campaign opener as they scored 286-run total, the second highest team total in history of the IPL and secured a win by 40 runs against Rajasthan at their home.

But then, they lost back-to-back matches against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC), failing to reach 200-run mark. Interestingly, in the last nine games of the ongoing season, no team has managed to scored 200+ run total.

However, despite their losses, captain Pat Cummins has made a statement that they will not go into a shell and will continue to unleash their wrath on the bowlers. It remains to be seen whether SRH will be able to dominate the defending in their home den, who hold the upper hand over them.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: KKR vs SRH

Kolkata and Hyderabad have squared off against each other in 28 matches so far in the tournament and KKR have dominated the fixtures between the two teams having won 18 out of 28 matches, with a game ended in a tie, where also, KKR emerged victorious in the super over. At the Eden Gardens, the hosts hold an edge, winning seven out of the ten matches.

Team News: KKR vs SRH

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje is still not 100% fit for the fixture, as revealed by mentor Dwayne Bravo in the pre-match press conference. Hence, he’s unlikely to play his first game of the season. On the other hand, there are no injury concerns in the SRH camp.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted XI: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar/Zeeshan Ansari

Impact Player: Adam Zampa

Pitch Report: KKR vs SRH

After all controversy related to Eden Gardens pitch, the surface is expected to be the usual high scoring venue where batters will enjoy their outing, with spinners getting some assistance. A high-scoring affair is likely to be on the cards, given the batting powerhouses of the two teams.