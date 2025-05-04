Rampant Riyan: Rajasthan Royals Skipper Hits 5 Sixes On Trot In Moeen Ali's Over

Kolkata: An hours later Romario Shepherd's carnage, Riyan Parag whacked five sixes on the trot in a single over during IPL 2025 encounter between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday, May 4.

The skipper smashed 30 runs on five balls he faced Moeen Ali’s final over of his spell after Rajasthan had fallen to 71/5 in a massive chase of 206.

The 23-year-old got to his fifty off 27 balls after the first six through square leg, before clearing the fence four more times to bring the equation down to 73 off 42 balls for the visitor (at the time of writing the copy).

