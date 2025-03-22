ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Major Milestone Ahead Of KKR vs RCB Clash

Virat Kohli is on the brink of achieving a milestone of scoring 1000 runs against three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Virat Kohli (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 22, 2025, 4:03 PM IST

Hyderabad: The much-awaited 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to commence with a mouth-watering clash between the two heavyweights of the tournament Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22.

This will mark as the rematch of the IPL history's first-ever game, the season opener of the inagural edition of the tournament, when swashbuckling New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum smashed 158 runs against RCB, giving a blockbuster start to the cash-rich league.

However, nearly after 18 years, both teams are ready to face off in the tournament opener and prolific batter Virat Kohli is again on the cusp of a significant milestone ahead of the IPL match. Kohli needs just 38 more runs to become only third batter to score a 1000-run landmark against Kolkata Knight Riders. Kohli has amassed a total of 962 runs in 31 innings at an impressive average of 38.48 including a century and six half-centuries.

Before Kohli, only two batters have managed to achieve the incredible milestone. Southpaw David Warner, who went unsold in this year's auction, currently leads the tally with 1093 runs in 28 innings at a staggering average of 43.72 while former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is second with 1070 runs in 34 innings, averaging 39.62.

Player With Most Rruns vs KKR In IPL History

  • David Warner - 1093
  • Rohit Sharma - 1070
  • Virat Kohli - 962

