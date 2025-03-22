ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Major Milestone Ahead Of KKR vs RCB Clash

Hyderabad: The much-awaited 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to commence with a mouth-watering clash between the two heavyweights of the tournament Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22.

This will mark as the rematch of the IPL history's first-ever game, the season opener of the inagural edition of the tournament, when swashbuckling New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum smashed 158 runs against RCB, giving a blockbuster start to the cash-rich league.

However, nearly after 18 years, both teams are ready to face off in the tournament opener and prolific batter Virat Kohli is again on the cusp of a significant milestone ahead of the IPL match. Kohli needs just 38 more runs to become only third batter to score a 1000-run landmark against Kolkata Knight Riders. Kohli has amassed a total of 962 runs in 31 innings at an impressive average of 38.48 including a century and six half-centuries.