KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: Where To Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match IPL 2025 Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to begin with a season opener that will reignite the rivalry that has elevated the stature of the tournament over the years.

After a prolonged gap of 17 years, three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an IPL opener for the first time at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22. This will be a rematch of an encounter that is mainly famous for Brandon McCullum's blistering unbeaten 158-run knock on April 18, 2008, at M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

The defending champions have claimed three IPL titles (2012, 2014 and 2024) while RCB are still searching for their maiden silverware in the cash-rich league's history.

This season brings a fresh leadership change for both teams as Ajinkya Rahane will lead the reigning champions while RCB have appointed Rajat Patidar as their new captain, 8th overall.

Here are the details of when and where to watch KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025 Match Time, Date, Venue and Live Streaming

When will KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match take place?