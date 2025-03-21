KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: Where To Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match IPL 2025 Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to begin with a season opener that will reignite the rivalry that has elevated the stature of the tournament over the years.
After a prolonged gap of 17 years, three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an IPL opener for the first time at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22. This will be a rematch of an encounter that is mainly famous for Brandon McCullum's blistering unbeaten 158-run knock on April 18, 2008, at M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
Mark your calendars, folks! 🥳🗓#TATAIPL 2025 kicks off on March 2️⃣2️⃣ with a clash between @KKRiders and @RCBTweets 🤜🤛— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 16, 2025
When is your favourite team's first match? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/f2tf3YcSyY
The defending champions have claimed three IPL titles (2012, 2014 and 2024) while RCB are still searching for their maiden silverware in the cash-rich league's history.
This season brings a fresh leadership change for both teams as Ajinkya Rahane will lead the reigning champions while RCB have appointed Rajat Patidar as their new captain, 8th overall.
Here are the details of when and where to watch KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025 Match Time, Date, Venue and Live Streaming
When will KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match take place?
The KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match will take place on Saturday, March 22. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.
Where will KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match take place?
The KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Which channels will broadcast KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match?
The KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.
Where will live streaming for KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match be available?
The KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.