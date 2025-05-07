ETV Bharat / sports

Ravindra Jadeja Becomes CSK's All-Time Leading Wicket-Taker In IPL

Ravindra Jadeja became the highest wicket-taker for CSK in the IPL history during KKR vs CSK clash on Wednesday.

Ravindra Jadeja became the highest wicket-taker for CSK in the IPL history during KKR vs CSK clash on Wednesday.
Ravindra Jadeja Becomes CSK's All-Time Leading Wicket-Taker In IPL (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 7, 2025 at 8:43 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bengaluru: Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) all-time leading wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved the historic milestone during the IPL 2025 clash between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens here on Saturday, May 7.

Jadeja was just a wicket away from the milestone and reached there by dismissing Ajinkya Rahane, who departed for 48 off 33 balls. This was Jadeja's 141st wicket while playing for CSK in IPL. He surpassed former legendary pacer DJ Bravo's tally of 140 scalps for CSK in IPL.

The left-arm orthodox spinner also the second bowler to achieve 150 wickets landmark for the franchise. Bravo leads the list with 154 wickets.

Most Wickets For CSK

  • DJ Bravo - 154
  • Ravindra Jadeja - 150
  • R Ashwin - 125

Before the game, he had picked up 149 wickets in 184 innings at an impressive economy of 7.74 that included a fifer and three four-wicket hauls. His career best figures are 5/16.

Bengaluru: Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) all-time leading wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved the historic milestone during the IPL 2025 clash between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens here on Saturday, May 7.

Jadeja was just a wicket away from the milestone and reached there by dismissing Ajinkya Rahane, who departed for 48 off 33 balls. This was Jadeja's 141st wicket while playing for CSK in IPL. He surpassed former legendary pacer DJ Bravo's tally of 140 scalps for CSK in IPL.

The left-arm orthodox spinner also the second bowler to achieve 150 wickets landmark for the franchise. Bravo leads the list with 154 wickets.

Most Wickets For CSK

  • DJ Bravo - 154
  • Ravindra Jadeja - 150
  • R Ashwin - 125

Before the game, he had picked up 149 wickets in 184 innings at an impressive economy of 7.74 that included a fifer and three four-wicket hauls. His career best figures are 5/16.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAVINDRA JADEJA MOST WICKETS CSKJADEJA MOST WICKETS FOR CSKKKR VS CSKKKR VS CSK JADEJAIPL 2025MOST WICKETS FOR CSK IN IPL

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.