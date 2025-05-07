ETV Bharat / sports

Ravindra Jadeja Becomes CSK's All-Time Leading Wicket-Taker In IPL

Bengaluru: Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) all-time leading wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved the historic milestone during the IPL 2025 clash between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens here on Saturday, May 7.

Jadeja was just a wicket away from the milestone and reached there by dismissing Ajinkya Rahane, who departed for 48 off 33 balls. This was Jadeja's 141st wicket while playing for CSK in IPL. He surpassed former legendary pacer DJ Bravo's tally of 140 scalps for CSK in IPL.

The left-arm orthodox spinner also the second bowler to achieve 150 wickets landmark for the franchise. Bravo leads the list with 154 wickets.