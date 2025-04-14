ETV Bharat / sports

KKR Stalwart Reveals The Secret To His Fit Persona

Kolkata Knight Riders' batter Manish Pandey revealed his daily schedule and training regime for his fans ahead of KKR vs PBKS match.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ batter Manish Pandey revealed his daily schedule and training regime for his fans ahead of KKR vs PBKS match.
Manish Pandey (KKR)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 14, 2025 at 8:30 PM IST

Chandigarh: In another insightful episode of 'Train Like a Knight', Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) fitness, Indian cricketer Manish Pandey revealed his daily schedule and training regime for his fans.

Known for his graceful batting and electric fielding, the Indian star highlighted how he imbibes discipline in his daily schedule. He said, “Being from an army background, it helped me as a kid because we had the opportunity to play a lot of different sports back then. So, that really helped me as a kid to have that early foundation of the kind of fitness.”

Shedding some light on his workout routine for the week, Manish Pandey underscored the importance of keeping things simple. “I keep it very simple, try and stick to my goals, which is two strength and two cardio sessions in a week.”

In terms of having a healthy, nutritious meal plan, the 35-year-old shared that he prefers having a light breakfast and then heading for his workouts. “I'm not a big breakfast eater. My typical breakfast would contain eggs and porridge because I can start my workout immediately after an hour or so.”

“For my afternoon meals, I go a little heavy because I feel I've finished my gym. Then I can set myself for an evening sport. Probably get another boiled egg or something there. And a little bit of curd to accompany the whole thing”, he added.

The host of the show also spoke about the advancements in sports nutrition over the years, referring to the high protein curd that contains 25 grams of protein and is low in fat with no added sugar, to which the cricketer added, “Any kind of meal I'm having, either it's rice, dal, there must be curd in it. It's obviously good for the gut, especially during the summers, to make one feel nice and light.”

To enhance his recovery post matches, Manish Pandey shared that he also looks at other sources like flax seeds and fish oil, which is rich in omega three and important for recovery and general body health.

