KKR Reveal Iconic ‘Black And Gold’ Inspired Fan Jersey Ahead Of IPL 2025

Kolkata: Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have turned back the clock by unveiling a collection of vintage merchandise inspired by the iconic black and gold jersey donned by the franchise from its initial season in 2008.

At Knights Unplugged 2.0, KKR showcased the merchandise collection in a fashion show. The retro black and gold fan jersey was the showstopper, amongst the other merchandise unveiled.

The relaunched fan jersey collection will not be donned by the team for the upcoming season. However, it will be available to the fans for retail.

One of India’s leading sportswear brands, SIX5SIX will create exclusive apparel inspired by KKR’s journey, reflecting the passion, resilience, and pride that define the franchise. This unique collaboration will invoke a sense of nostalgia for fans as it serves as a reminder of KKR’s 18-year journey, while also giving them a chic range of other merchandise to choose from.

Speaking on the collaboration, Binda Dey, CMO, Knight Riders Sports said, "We are thrilled to introduce this vintage collection of KKR merchandise, bringing a cherished part of our history back to life for our fans. While the team will continue to wear the iconic purple and gold jersey, this special edition fan jersey serves as both a nostalgic tribute and a limited-edition collector’s item."

Kolkata Knight Riders will continue to don the purple and gold jersey that showcases three championship stars, commemorating their title-winning campaigns in 2012, 2014 and 2024.

KKR has made four appearances in the IPL final, winning the championship thrice (2012, 2014, 2024). They finished runners-up in the 2021 season, staging one of the most remarkable comebacks in the tournament's history.