KKR Players Become Chefs, Prepare A Traditional Dish Called ‘Dim Torka’

Chennai: The vibrant camaraderie among Kolkata Knight Riders players was on full display during a recent cooking session where teammates Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi joined together to prepare a traditional dish called ‘Dim Torka’. The friendly banter and playful interactions revealed the strong bond that has developed among these cricketers.

During the latest episode of the ‘Knight Bite’ – KKR's special cooking IP, the players expressed their longing for Punjabi food, with Ramandeep Singh jokingly lamenting, “What to do? We can't find Punjabi food anywhere.” This sparked a conversation about their shared cultural backgrounds and food preferences. The host Kunal Kapur introduced them to a Bengali-Punjabi fusion dish called ‘Dim Torka’ - a special preparation popular in Kolkata that combines elements of Punjabi cooking with Bengali flavours.

What stood out throughout the interaction was the natural way the players teased each other, revealing the close friendship between Ramandeep and Vaibhav that has developed since their early cricket days. “We've known each other since our Under-19 days,” Vaibhav mentioned, highlighting their long-standing connection. Later in the episode, Ramandeep playfully joked about Angkrish, saying, “He found out there's free food available,” showcasing the lighthearted ribbing in their relationship.

The players also shared glimpses into their disciplined lifestyles. When asked about his morning routine, Ramandeep described starting his day with warm water followed by a specific breakfast: “Three egg whites and two whole eggs, and ABC juice (Apple-Beetroot-Carrot), and everything comes from Vaibhav’s farm” revealing the structured nutrition regimen that supports his athletic career.

There was a moment of pride when the host mentioned KKR's TATA IPL 2025trophy win in 2024, saying, “The spark you brought to IPL 2025 last year in 2024 when you lifted the trophy, bring that same spark in 2025 too.” This reference to their recent success demonstrated how these players' camaraderie has translated to on-field achievements, making them a formidable team in the ongoing season.