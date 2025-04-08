ETV Bharat / sports

KKR Lose By Four Runs In High Scoring IPL Contest Against LSG

Rinku Singh's late fireworks and Ajinkya Rahane's fifty went in vain as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lose a nail-biting encounter by 4 runs against LSG.

Lucknow Super Giants players (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 8, 2025 at 7:46 PM IST

1 Min Read

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered a late batting collapse to lose their high-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by a margin of just four runs at the iconic Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday, April 8. KKR have lost seven matches by 4 runs or less while chasing in the IPL - three of them against LSG.

Chasing 239, KKR slipped from 149/2 two in 12 overs to 185/7 and as a result despite Rinku Singh's counter attack they managed to remain four runs short if the target. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 61 off 35 balls with eight fours and two sixes, while Venkatesh Iyer (45 off 29 balls), Sunil Narine (30 off 13 balls) and Rinku (38 balls off 15 balls) also played some good knocks.

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran (87* off 36 balls) and Mitchell Marsh (81 off 48 balls) powered Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a massive 238/3.

Lowest win-margins for LSG (by runs)
1 run vs KKR, Kolkata, 2023
2 runs vs KKR, Mumbai DYP, 2022
4 runs vs KKR, Kolkata, 2025
5 runs vs MI, Lucknow, 2023
6 runs vs DC, Mumbai WS, 2022

