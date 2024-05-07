ETV Bharat / sports

KKR Finally Reach Kolkata After Two Diversions and Unexpected Visit To Kashi Vishwanath Temple

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

KKR reached in Kolkata on Tuesday.
File Photo: Kolkata Knight Riders(Source: AP)

Kolkata Knight Riders finally made it to Kolkata after their flight was diverted to Guwahati and then to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The team made the most of their time by visiting the famed Kashi Vishwanath temple on Tuesday.

Kolkata: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side faced a lot of challenges after they embarked on a journey from Lucknow to Kolkata on Monday. However, they finally reached the destination on Tuesday and spinner Varun Chakaravarthy revealed the update on his Instagram handle.

The flight was scheduled to land on Monday in Kolkata. However, it was first diverted to Guwahati in Assam due to rainy conditions. The side also failed in their second attempt to land as the flight was once again diverted to Uttar Pradesh and the team spent their time in Varanasi as a result. They were stuck on the flight till 3 AM on May 7.

"20 hours after taking off from Lucknow, flying more than 8 hours mid-air with extreme turbulence, after 2 diversions to Guwahati and Varanasi and getting an unexpected darshan of Kashi Vishwanath Shiva temple and river Ganges, we finally land in the land of joy once again, Kolkata," Chakaravarthy's Instagram story caption read.

During their stay in Varanasi, the team spent their time on Holy Ghats of Ganga and also visited Kashi Vishwanath temple, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.

KKR will be playing against five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians at their home ground - Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. They are on the top of the points table with 16 points across 11 matches and will be looking to seal a spot in the play-offs.

