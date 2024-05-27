KKR Became the Only Third IPL Franchise with Three or More Titles

Hyderabad: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Sunday, May 26, after they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a lop-sided final at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as Chepauk in Chennai. Their latest triumph in 2024 joins their championships in 2012 and 2014, making them only the third team to win three or more IPL trophies.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won the Trophy a record five times.

2012: The Breakthrough Victory

KKR's first title came in 2012, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, against CSK. CSK, having posted a challenging total of 190, looked set for their third consecutive title. Left-handed batter Suresh Raina's 73 off 38 balls had put CSK in a commanding position. However, KKR's chase was anchored by an unlikely hero, Manvinder Bisla. Promoted ahead of regular wicketkeeper-batter Brendon McCullum, Bisla scored a scintillating 89 off 48 balls, including eight fours and five sixes. All-rounder Jacques Kallis provided crucial support with a steady 69 off 49 balls. Despite some late jitters, KKR chased down the target with two balls to spare, winning by five wickets and sparking wild celebrations.

2014: The Record-Setting Run Chase

KKR's second title in 2014 was a dramatic, high-scoring encounter against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) at the famed M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Batting first, Kings XI posted a challenging 199, courtesy of Wriddhiman Saha's unbeaten 115 off 55 balls, the first century in an Indian Premier League final. In response, KKR's chase was spearheaded by batter Manish Pandey, who played a match-winning innings of 94 off 50 balls. Pandey's aggressive knock, combined with all-rounder Yusuf Pathan's quickfire 36 off 22 balls, helped KKR achieve their highest successful chase of the season. They reached the target with three balls to spare and secured a thrilling three-wicket victory.

2024: The Dominating Performance

In 2024, KKR claimed their third IPL title with an eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. KKR bowlers produced a clinical performance as they bowled out Sunrisers Hyderabad for a paltry 113, the lowest total ever in an IPL final. Pacers Mitchell Starc (2/14), Andre Russell (3/19), and Harshit Rana (2/24) were the standout bowlers. KKR chased down the target of 114 in just 10.3 overs, with Venkatesh Iyer scoring an unbeaten 52 off 26 balls. It was a comprehensive win as they romped home with 57 balls to spare.

Under the mentorship of former India batter Gautam Gambhir, who led them to their first two titles and returned as a mentor in 2024, KKR has consistently demonstrated resilience and strategic acumen. With three titles to their name, KKR have solidified their reputation as one of the IPL's most successful franchises, showcasing a spirit and determination that sets them apart in the lucrative league.