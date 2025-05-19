Huge Blows For RCB & KKR! 'These' Players Leave IPL 2025 Midway After Washout Game

Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced replacements for Rovman Powell and Lungi Ngidi for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

KKR have signed Shivam Shukla as a replacement of Powell, who needs to join West Indies squad for the ODI & T20I series against England starting next month. However, the Windis all-rounder left the tournament early to have a surgical intervention of his tonsils.

Shukla, leg-spinner, plays for Madhya Pradesh in Domestic Cricket and joined KKR for INR 30 Lakh. He has played 8 T20 matches for Madhya Pradesh in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and picked up 8 wickets at an average of 23.62 with a impressive economy of 6.30.

Meanwhile, RCB have picked Blessing Muzarabani as replacement for Lungisani Ngidi, who will leave to join South Africa for national duties. The replacement will be effective from May 26, 2025. Ngidi played only one game for RCB this year, but didn't let fans feel absence of Josh Hazlewood, picking up three wickets for 30 runs against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Muzarabani, the Zimbabwe pacer, has so far played 70 T20Is and has picked 78 wickets from the same. Additionally, he has also represented Zimbabwe in 12 Tests and 55 ODIs. He will join RCB for INR 75 Lakh. He was previously a net bowler for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 season.

Recently, Muzarabani took nine wickets in the Sylhet Test against Bangladesh and was named Player of the Match. He has also featured in franchise leagues, playing for Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Gulf Giants in the ILT20, and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).