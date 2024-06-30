King Kohli Signs Out Of T20s On A High, Gets Emotional

Barbados: Cometh the hour, cometh the man. The man who defined the unapologetic and arrogant brand of cricket for decades signed out on a high at Barbados in Bridgetown on Saturday. Virat Kohli, after having taken all the criticism in stride, pulverised India to their second T20 World crown, and fourth in all, moments before announcing his retirement from the T20 format.
India could have never made a match of it sans Kohli's 59-ball 76. Particularly, after Rohit Sharma left cheaply, the entire 150 crore's hopes pinned on Kohli to bail India out of the gorge.
On his last day in office in the shorter format, King Kohli picked the South African bowlers to roar one last time in front of a decent but emotional crowd. True to his nature, Kohli made no fuss right after collecting the Man of the Match award that it was his last T20I fixture for India.
"This was my last T20 World Cup, this is exactly what we wanted to achieve", Kohli told the broadcast after India's win in a global tournament after 11 years.