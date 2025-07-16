ETV Bharat / sports

King Charles Meets Team India In London, Asks Gill How He Felt After Losing Last Wicket

King Charles III hosted Team India players, both men and women, at Clarence House gardens in London.

ENG vs IND: Mohammed Siraj Breaks 32-Year-Old Record; England Owns Embarrassing Record History Favours India As England Chase Daunting 608-Run Target In Birmingham
King Charles III with Team India (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 16, 2025 at 4:12 PM IST

2 Min Read

London: India's men's and women's cricket teams met King Charles III at the gardens of Clarence House in London on Tuesday. The British Monarch welcomed the players and said that he had watched the highlights of the third India versus England Test at Lord's, which the hosts won by 22 runs.

Ben Stokes-led England have taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match series following the team's win at Lord's.

While interacting with the players, the King termed pacer Mohammed Siraj's dismissal as unfortunate and also asked Indian skipper Shubman Gill how he felt when India lost its last wicket.

Siraj got dismissed in a shocking manner by spinner Shoaib Bashir as the ball spun and hit the stumps. Siraj, who hails from Hyderabad, was in tears as India lost the match despite a valiant fight.

The special cricket event was hosted by the British Asian Trust, a charity founded by King Charles III to tackle poverty, inequality and injustice in South Asia.

Gill, who hails from Punjab, said the meeting was "amazing". He said they had a very good conversation.

"The meeting was amazing. He was very kind and generous to call us here. It was a pleasure meeting the King, and we had some very good conversations. He also told us that the way our last batter got out was very unfortunate. He was also asking us how we felt after we lost our last wicket. We told him that it was an unfortunate match for us and could have gone either way. Hopefully, we will have better luck in both the next games," said Gill, a prolific right-handed batter.

Women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur was equally excited over meeting the King. "It was a very nice experience. We came to England many times, but this was the first time we met him. He was very friendly and asked us about our travel. It was really nice to meet him," Kaur said.

Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami and Deputy High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh, along with Congress MP and BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla and BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, also graced the event.

Read more

  1. ENG vs IND: Mohammed Siraj Breaks 32-Year-Old Record; England Owns Embarrassing Record
  2. History Favours India As England Chase Daunting 608-Run Target In Birmingham

London: India's men's and women's cricket teams met King Charles III at the gardens of Clarence House in London on Tuesday. The British Monarch welcomed the players and said that he had watched the highlights of the third India versus England Test at Lord's, which the hosts won by 22 runs.

Ben Stokes-led England have taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match series following the team's win at Lord's.

While interacting with the players, the King termed pacer Mohammed Siraj's dismissal as unfortunate and also asked Indian skipper Shubman Gill how he felt when India lost its last wicket.

Siraj got dismissed in a shocking manner by spinner Shoaib Bashir as the ball spun and hit the stumps. Siraj, who hails from Hyderabad, was in tears as India lost the match despite a valiant fight.

The special cricket event was hosted by the British Asian Trust, a charity founded by King Charles III to tackle poverty, inequality and injustice in South Asia.

Gill, who hails from Punjab, said the meeting was "amazing". He said they had a very good conversation.

"The meeting was amazing. He was very kind and generous to call us here. It was a pleasure meeting the King, and we had some very good conversations. He also told us that the way our last batter got out was very unfortunate. He was also asking us how we felt after we lost our last wicket. We told him that it was an unfortunate match for us and could have gone either way. Hopefully, we will have better luck in both the next games," said Gill, a prolific right-handed batter.

Women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur was equally excited over meeting the King. "It was a very nice experience. We came to England many times, but this was the first time we met him. He was very friendly and asked us about our travel. It was really nice to meet him," Kaur said.

Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami and Deputy High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh, along with Congress MP and BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla and BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, also graced the event.

Read more

  1. ENG vs IND: Mohammed Siraj Breaks 32-Year-Old Record; England Owns Embarrassing Record
  2. History Favours India As England Chase Daunting 608-Run Target In Birmingham

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KING CHARLES MEETS TEAM INDIAINDIA VS INDIA TESTSHUBMAN GILLHARMANPREET KAURKING CHARLES WITH TEAM INDIA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.