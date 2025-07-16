King Charles Meets Team India In London, Asks Gill How He Felt After Losing Last Wicket

London: India's men's and women's cricket teams met King Charles III at the gardens of Clarence House in London on Tuesday. The British Monarch welcomed the players and said that he had watched the highlights of the third India versus England Test at Lord's, which the hosts won by 22 runs.

Ben Stokes-led England have taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match series following the team's win at Lord's.

While interacting with the players, the King termed pacer Mohammed Siraj's dismissal as unfortunate and also asked Indian skipper Shubman Gill how he felt when India lost its last wicket.

Siraj got dismissed in a shocking manner by spinner Shoaib Bashir as the ball spun and hit the stumps. Siraj, who hails from Hyderabad, was in tears as India lost the match despite a valiant fight.

The special cricket event was hosted by the British Asian Trust, a charity founded by King Charles III to tackle poverty, inequality and injustice in South Asia.

Gill, who hails from Punjab, said the meeting was "amazing". He said they had a very good conversation.

"The meeting was amazing. He was very kind and generous to call us here. It was a pleasure meeting the King, and we had some very good conversations. He also told us that the way our last batter got out was very unfortunate. He was also asking us how we felt after we lost our last wicket. We told him that it was an unfortunate match for us and could have gone either way. Hopefully, we will have better luck in both the next games," said Gill, a prolific right-handed batter.

Women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur was equally excited over meeting the King. "It was a very nice experience. We came to England many times, but this was the first time we met him. He was very friendly and asked us about our travel. It was really nice to meet him," Kaur said.

Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami and Deputy High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh, along with Congress MP and BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla and BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, also graced the event.