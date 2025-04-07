‘Welcome Mufasa’ Kieron Pollard Welcomes Jasprit Bumrah In Mumbai Indians Squad In His Unique Style

Hyderabad: Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to return to competitive cricket as he has joined the Mumbai Indians squad. Also, the pacer is available for selection in the team for the fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He attended the team’s first practice session at the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. He was welcomed by the MI players and in a video shared by the franchise on ‘X’ handle, batting coach Kieron Pollard was seen welcoming him in a unique style.

In a clip which is doing rounds on social media, Pollard is seen welcoming Bumrah by lifting him in his arms and saying, ‘Welcome Mufasa’. The video shows the camaraderie shared by the two. Bumrah is likely to feature for MI in the match against RCB on April 7. Head coach, Mahela Jayawardene, has stated that the 31-year-old will be available for selection.

“He’s available; he’s training today and should be available (for the RCB game)," Jayawardene said during the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

“He arrived last night (Saturday); he had his sessions with NCA [National Cricket Academy, now Centre of Excellence] to finalise that, and he’s been handed over to our physios. He’s bowling today, so all good."

Bumrah was out of action for the last three months due to a back injury, which he faced while bowling for the Indian team in the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 4, 2025.

“Boom’s coming back from a pretty decent layoff, so we need to give him that space. Not expecting too much. Knowing Jasprit, he will be up for it. We’re very happy to have him in the camp; the experience he brings, that extra voice out there in the middle, chatting with Boulty [Trent Boult], chatting with Deepak [Chahar] or any other younger bowler, giving that advice is also very valuable for us. That’s what we’re looking forward to from him.”