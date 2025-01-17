Kieron Pollard Becomes 2nd Player To Hit 900 Sixes In T20 Cricket

Dubai: Former West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard became the only second cricketer to hit 900 sixes in T20 cricket history. He achieved an incredible milestone during the International League T20 clash between MI Emirates and Desert Vipers played at the Dubai International Stadium here on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

Pollard surpassed his compatriot Chris Gayle, renowned as Universe Boss. Pollard now has 901 sixes to his name in T20 cricket, with Gayle standing far away from him with 1056 maximum in his kitty. Pollard completed 900 sixes in his career when he slammed Lockie Ferguson for his second maximum of the day on the first ball of the 19th over. Notably, the top four players with the most sixes in T20 cricket are from the West Indies.

Pollard, batting at number 5, smashed 36 runs off 23 balls which included 2 fours and 3 maximums, striking at an impressive strike rate of 156.52. His knock helped defending champions MI Emirates to post a challenging 159-run target, which was eventually chased by the Vipes on the last ball of their innings.

Pollard has won multiple titles in T20 leagues across the globe and was a part of the West Indies squad that lifted the T20 World Cup trophy. He has scored 13,429 runs, third most, and taken 326 wickets in 690 T20 matches.

Pollard retired from international cricket and the IPL in 2022, but he continues to play in other leagues. He is currently serving Mumbai Indians as batting coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL).