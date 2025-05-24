Kidambi Srikanth Enters Final Of Malaysia Masters; Makes First BWF World Tour Appearance In Six Years

Malaysia: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth put an end to a long wait of three years, five months and five days to appear in the final of a BWF event. On Saturday, the former Indian World No.1 Indian shuttler reached the final of the Malaysian Masters Super 500 in Kuala Lumpur.

The last time Srikanth made it to the final was in December 2021 at the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain. He lost against Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the title decider. On the BWF Tour, his most recent final appearance came six years ago at the 2019 India Open, where he was defeated by Viktor Axelsen in their title clash.

The 32-year-old Indian shuttler, who came through the qualifying stage to play in the main draw, defeated 25-year-old Yushi Tanaka of Japan by 21-18, 24-22 in 49 minutes. In the second set, Srikanth lost two match point opportunities as he sent crosscourt smashes wide. Tanaka had an opportunity to force the match into the third set, but he lost it by going wide.

Srikanth eventually grabbed the match point with tremendous fitness, moving himself swiftly from back to forth. Tanaka drew the scoreline at 22-22 but Srikanth capitalised on the chance this time and booked his place in the final. He will now play against the winner of the second semifinal between Kodai Naraoka and Li Shi Feng.

The Indian shuttler played his backhand flicks with precise perfection and won points at the net. He rattled Tanaka with sharp net drops and smashes constantly keeping him guessing-an old Srikanth vibe.