Pakistan Cricketer Loses His Cool During Match, Charges Towards Fans; PCB Issues Statement

Mount Maunganui: Pakistan cricketer Khushdil Shah couldn't keep his calm and charged towards a certain group of fans after the Mohammad Rizwan-led side suffered a defeat in the third and final ODI against New Zealand at the Bay Oval here on Saturday, April 5, 2025. However, there is no clarity about the reason behind Khushdil's aggressive gesture towards a section of the supporters present at the venue to watch the match.

It jhas been observed that the fans were taunting Khushdil Shah over the Pakistan cricket team's performance on their tour to New Zealand. Pakistan cricket team has also been facing a huge criticism from the former cricketers and faternity after they lost 1-4 in the five-match T20I series and 0-3 in the three-match ODI series following their early exits from the Champions Trophy 2025 and T20 World Cup 2024.

The 30-year-old ended up losing his cool, attacking fans in the crowd. However, the other members of the support staff quickly came in and took Khushdil away before the scenes got uglier.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also issued an official statement, saying foreign spectators used abusive language towards the players. According to the statement, Khushdil took matters into his own hands once he heard anti-Pakistan slogans.

"The Pakistan cricket team management has strongly condemned the abusive language directed at national players by foreign spectators. During the match today, foreign spectators hurled inappropriate remarks at cricketers present on the field," the PCB said.

"When anti-Pakistan slogans emerged, cricketer Khushdil Shah stepped in and urged the spectators to refrain. In response, Afghan spectators escalated the situation by using further inappropriate language in Pashto. Following the Pakistani team's complaint, stadium officials intervened and ejected the two disruptive spectators," the statement added.