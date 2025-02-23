Khelo India Winter Games In Limbo, Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Pins Hopes On Last-Minute Snowfall

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday sounded uncertain about organising Khelo India Winter Games 2025 in Gulmarg due to less snowfall but pins hope on the western disturbances if they bring snowfall as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has predicted snowfall for three days in Kashmir from Wednesday (February 26). Since the Valley has received less snowfall this winter due to climate change, the popular winter destination, Gulmarg, was also hit as it did not receive the snowfall that could have made it ready for the Khelo India event.

Speaking to reporters in Gulmarg during his skiing session, Omar said the government was not in a position to announce dates for the winter games due to scant snowfall.

“There is a prediction of snowfall for three days; after it, experts from the Ski Federation will assess the slopes for skiing; if they realise there is scope for skiing and organising Khelo India, then we only announce dates,” he said.

Gulmarg's slopes are renowned among the international skiers who arrive every winter here for the winter adventure. Omar is himself known for skiing, and every winter he is seen hitting the slopes of the Gulmarg in his skiing gear. He hoped that the prediction of IMD would turn out to be up to the mark and the valley would make snowfall.

“If there is enough snowfall for three days as predicted, then we can hold Khelo India in the first week of March. After the first week, it is impossible to hold the event as the temperature will increase,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor (LG) administration has been holding the Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg since the abrogation of Article 370, and the elected government wanted to continue with the event.

In this event, skiers and sportsmen from different states participate in this week-long event. However, climate change has dashed the hopes of the government of Jammu and Kashmir and also the hoteliers in Gulmarg, which remained houseful during the event.