Khelo India Winter Games 2025 Postponed In Jammu And Kashmir's Gulmarg

Srinagar: The fifth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG), which were scheduled to be held at ski destination Gulmarg, has been postponed due to inadequate snowfall, officials said on Monday.

The games were initially scheduled to be held in Gulmarg from February 22 to 25, 2025.

"The decision has been taken in view of inadequate snowfall in Gulmarg. A fresh assessment will be conducted once snow conditions improve, and a revised schedule will be announced accordingly," a senior official of the J&K Sports Council told ETV Bharat.

The official further stated, "In consultation with the technical committee, it has been decided to postpone the event, as key ski slopes of Affarwat and others bowls lack sufficient snow. The next decision will be taken after February 19, as the weather office has predicted wet weather conditions, with Gulmarg expected to receive fresh snowfall."