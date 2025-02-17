Khelo India Winter Games 2025 Postponed In Jammu And Kashmir's Gulmarg

Srinagar: The fifth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG), which were scheduled to be held at ski destination Gulmarg, has been postponed due to inadequate snowfall, officials said on Monday.
The games were initially scheduled to be held in Gulmarg from February 22 to 25, 2025.
"The decision has been taken in view of inadequate snowfall in Gulmarg. A fresh assessment will be conducted once snow conditions improve, and a revised schedule will be announced accordingly," a senior official of the J&K Sports Council told ETV Bharat.
The official further stated, "In consultation with the technical committee, it has been decided to postpone the event, as key ski slopes of Affarwat and others bowls lack sufficient snow. The next decision will be taken after February 19, as the weather office has predicted wet weather conditions, with Gulmarg expected to receive fresh snowfall."
This comes days after the J&K government stated that all logistical arrangements, including hotel bookings, event management, and infrastructure readiness, had been meticulously completed for the event.
Around 1,000 participants, including 650 technical staff, delegates, and local athletes, were expected to attend the event.
Jammu and Kashmir is currently witnessing a prolonged winter dry spell with the Union Territory recording 79 percent rainfall deficit against the normal precipitation of 144 mm. In February so far, the UT has recorded just 29.8 mm rainfall as per official data. Baramulla has recorded deficit between 70-79 percent this year.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted light rain and snow at scattered places in J&K during Feb 19 and 20 another light dry spell on Feb 24.
Read more: