Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Conclude at Gulmarg; Army Wins 10 Golds

Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir): Gulmarg, on Sunday, witnessed the concluding ceremony of the 4th edition of Khelo India Winter Games, which commenced on February 21.

Athletes from around 20 states and union territories participated in these Games, with 800 players showcasing their prowess in various competitions. The Indian Army athletes dominated the games, securing the highest number of gold (10) medals, making a resounding impact on Khelo India.

Karnataka's athletes claimed the second position with nine gold medals, while Maharashtra secured the third position with an impressive medal tally of seven gold medals.

In a splendid ceremony at the golf course here, the awardees were honored for their outstanding performances. Athletes winning gold medals expressed their joy, and participants from other states praised the hospitality of Kashmir and Gulmarg.

Jammu and Kashmir athletes also shone, winning several medals across different events. Shahid Ahmed Chichi, in particular, brought home a gold medal, contributing to the overall success of Khelo India.

Secretary of the Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, and Waseem Raja, Chief Executive Officer of the Gulmarg Development Authority, were special guests at the closing ceremony. Nuzhat Gul, in her address, expressed happiness over the successful conclusion of Khelo India Winter Games here.

Apart from the sports competitions, various cultural and artistic programs were organised as part of Khelo India. Renowned artists showcased their talents, adding a touch of magic to the event. The organisers believe that Khelo India not only promotes winter sports but also boosts tourism in Gulmarg.