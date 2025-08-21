ETV Bharat / sports

First Khelo India Water Sports Festival To Begin At Kashmir's Dal Lake Today

Srinagar: The iconic Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar is set to host the country's top water sports athletes as they compete for 24 gold medals in the inaugural Khelo India Water Sports Festival (KIWSF) 2025, starting today (Aug. 21).

More than 400 athletes from 36 states and Union Territories will vie for top honours in rowing, canoeing, and kayaking during the three-day event. This marks the second Khelo India event in Jammu and Kashmir, following the Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg.

Kayaks on the shores of Dal Lake. (ETV Bharat)

According to a press release by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the KIWSF is the first consolidated Open-age category championship where all 14 Olympic kayaking and canoeing events and 10 Olympic rowing events will be contested. Three demonstration events, water skiing, shikhara boat spring, and a dragon boat race, will also be featured.

Among the states with large contingents are Madhya Pradesh with 44 athletes, Haryana (37), Odisha (34), and Kerala (33). "The course has been prepared keeping all international specifications in mind, and we are all set to go. It will be good to see how the states compete and perform," said competition manager Bilquis Mir, a former World Cup canoeist and an Olympic judge.