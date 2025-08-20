Khelo India Water Sports Festival: Dragon Boats To Ignite Kashmir's Dal Lake

Srinagar: The tranquil waters of Dal Lake are poised to become a stage for a new kind of competition. The Jammu and Kashmir Dragon Boat Association is set to participate in the Khelo India Water Sports Festival from August 21 to 23.
The event, organised by the J&K Sports Council, received a significant boost with the arrival of three state-of-the-art dragon boats, a donation from the Delhi Dragon Boat Association.
Dragon boat racing is a human-powered watercraft sport where teams of 12 paddle a long boat, adorned with a dragon's head, to the rhythmic beat of a drum.
J&K has already established a strong presence in the sport, boasting six international players. Among them are Zahoor Ahmad Latoo and Zain Ul Aabidin, who clinched gold medals at the 2023 IDBF World Championship in Thailand.
"The introduction of dragon boat events will inspire youth, nurture fresh talent, and strengthen J&K's presence in the sport," said Mohammed Syed Punoo, president of the J&K Dragon Boat Association and a retired IPS officer.
Vice President Aamir Ali said, "Dragon Boat Sports event is a separate sport. Dragon boat racing is also an official event at the Asian Games and Asian Beach Games, sanctioned by the Olympic Council of Asia."
"The sport is gaining international recognition, with championships conducted globally under the International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF)," he added.
What is the Khelo India Water Sports Festival?
Dal Lake will host the first-ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival, marking a historic moment for the state of Kashmir, making it a sporting destination. More than 400 athletes from 36 states and union territories will take part in the competition in three medal events - rowing, canoeing, and kayaking. Also, the festival includes a demonstration of water sports events like water skiing, dragon boat racing, and shikara sprint.
The event is jointly organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the J&K Sports Council and aims to improve the sporting infrastructure at the grassroots.