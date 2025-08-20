ETV Bharat / sports

Khelo India Water Sports Festival: Dragon Boats To Ignite Kashmir's Dal Lake

Srinagar: The tranquil waters of Dal Lake are poised to become a stage for a new kind of competition. The Jammu and Kashmir Dragon Boat Association is set to participate in the Khelo India Water Sports Festival from August 21 to 23.

The event, organised by the J&K Sports Council, received a significant boost with the arrival of three state-of-the-art dragon boats, a donation from the Delhi Dragon Boat Association.

Dragon boat racing is a human-powered watercraft sport where teams of 12 paddle a long boat, adorned with a dragon's head, to the rhythmic beat of a drum.

Dal Lake shikara boat (ETV Bharat)

J&K has already established a strong presence in the sport, boasting six international players. Among them are Zahoor Ahmad Latoo and Zain Ul Aabidin, who clinched gold medals at the 2023 IDBF World Championship in Thailand.