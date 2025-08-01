ETV Bharat / sports

Khalid Jamil Appointed As New Head Coach Of Indian Football Team

Hyderabad: The search for the head coach of the Indian football team has come to an end as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Executive Committee has appointed Khalid Jamil for the role. The appointment has come after a rigorous selection process and Jamil will now succussed Manolo Marquez in the post.

Jami, currently 48, is the coach of Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League. He is under contract with the club until 2026 and has vast experience in coaching ISL and I-League clubs for over a decade. The biggest achievement in his coaching capacity came in 2016-17, when Jamil won the I-League title with Aizawl FC. Jamil has also played in the Indian football for the clubs like Mahindra United and Air India FC, and last appeared for Mumbai FC in 2009. After taking an early retirement due to injuries, he pursued a career in football management and embarked on a coaching journey.