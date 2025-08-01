ETV Bharat / sports

Khalid Jamil Appointed As New Head Coach Of Indian Football Team

Jamshedpur United FC coach Khalid Jamil has been appointed as the new head coach of the Indian Men’s national football team

Khalid Jamil Becomes Indian Football Coach
File Photo: Khalid Jamil (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 1, 2025 at 12:45 PM IST

Updated : August 1, 2025 at 1:02 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: The search for the head coach of the Indian football team has come to an end as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Executive Committee has appointed Khalid Jamil for the role. The appointment has come after a rigorous selection process and Jamil will now succussed Manolo Marquez in the post.

Jami, currently 48, is the coach of Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League. He is under contract with the club until 2026 and has vast experience in coaching ISL and I-League clubs for over a decade. The biggest achievement in his coaching capacity came in 2016-17, when Jamil won the I-League title with Aizawl FC. Jamil has also played in the Indian football for the clubs like Mahindra United and Air India FC, and last appeared for Mumbai FC in 2009. After taking an early retirement due to injuries, he pursued a career in football management and embarked on a coaching journey.

More to follow…

Hyderabad: The search for the head coach of the Indian football team has come to an end as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Executive Committee has appointed Khalid Jamil for the role. The appointment has come after a rigorous selection process and Jamil will now succussed Manolo Marquez in the post.

Jami, currently 48, is the coach of Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League. He is under contract with the club until 2026 and has vast experience in coaching ISL and I-League clubs for over a decade. The biggest achievement in his coaching capacity came in 2016-17, when Jamil won the I-League title with Aizawl FC. Jamil has also played in the Indian football for the clubs like Mahindra United and Air India FC, and last appeared for Mumbai FC in 2009. After taking an early retirement due to injuries, he pursued a career in football management and embarked on a coaching journey.

More to follow…

Last Updated : August 1, 2025 at 1:02 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN FOOTBALL TEAMJAMSHEDPUR UNITEDKHALID JAMIL INDIAN FOOTBALL COACH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Beyond Calcium: Why Magnesium Deserves A Spot In Every Indian’s Daily Health Regimen

How Fiji Is Emerging As A Key Node In India's Expanding Indo-Pacific Strategy

New Life, New Hopes Away From Naxalism and Wild Animals: Relocated Palamu Villagers Breathe Free

Public-Private Power: Dorjilung Partnership Boosts India-Bhutan Energy Ties

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.