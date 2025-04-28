ETV Bharat / sports

Kevin Pietersen Reveals Best Role & Batting Position For KL Rahul In India's T20 Setup

New Delhi: Following the clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), KL Rahul is best placed to bat at number four and keep wickets for India in next year's T20 World Cup, believes Delhi Capitals mentor Kevin Pietersen.

Rahul, who denied to take leadership of DC, has changed his approach to be the leading run-getter for Delhi Capitals this season and silenced all the critics who were questioning about his intent in the shortest format ahead of the IPL 2025 season.

Kevin Pietersen addressing Media (PTI)

The competition for the wicket-keeper-batter's slot in the national team is stiff with Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel and Ishan Kishan being the other options for the selectors. Jitesh Sharma, who was dropped from BCCI's central contract recently, is also knocking the doors with some serious knocks for RCB this year so far.

Rahul was not the [part of India's T20 setup since the 2022 World Cup. Howver, Pietersen reckons not only has he done enough to warrant a comeback, he is best suited for the wicket-keeper-batter's role. "I'd bat KL at four for India in T20 cricket. I think you guys have got plenty of opening batters. But the way KL Rahul is playing cricket now, he would be my first choice to bat at four, and keep wickets for India," said Pietersen.

At the start of the season, Rahul himself had talked about his renewed approach towards the T20 format. Besides the stellar show in IPL, it was Rahul's recent performances for India in ODI cricket that left a huge impression on Pietersen, one of the best batters to have played for England.