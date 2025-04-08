Kevin De Bruyne-Lionel Messi Partnership On Cards As Inter Miami Hold Discovery Rights

Hyderabad: The football fans might witness two football superstars, Lionel Messi and Kevin De Bruyne, playing for the same team in the coming days. Messi is currently playing for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer, and De Bruyne is likely to join him in the USA. According to a report by ESPN, Inter Miami holds the discovery rights for the player, and so they can set up a scenario where Messi and De Bruyne will share the field.

The Argentine soccer player recently announced on social media that he will be leaving Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of the season. The 33-year-old has been with the club since 2015.

The Belgian will be a free agent after his contract expires, and Inter Miami will have the first chance to negotiate with him as they hold his discovery rights in MLS. The rules in MLS state that a club can sign up five player from their discovery list at any given time. By listing a player, the team holds rights to start negotiations with the player without having any competition from the other MLS clubs.

The Herons already have a lineup including star players like Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, and the addition of the Belgian playmaker to the list will bolster their squad.

Inter Miami will take part in the 2025 Club World Cup and Leagues Cup this summer. They are also part of the ongoing MLS regular season, which commenced at the end of February.

"So I'll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player. Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here -- and you deserve to hear it from me first," De Bruyne wrote on his social media handle while announcing his retirement.

"Football led me to all of you -- and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club. These people ... gave me everything. I had no choice but to give everything back! And guess what -- we won everything,” De Brune posted on social media while announcing his retirement.