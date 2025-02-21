Helmets Not Only Save Life, They Save Matches As Well: Kerala Storm Into Maiden Ranji Trophy Final

Ahmedabad: Gujarat played a thriller contest against Kerala in the semi-final of the Ranji Trophy and on the last day of the fixture on Friday saw the latter entering the final of the tournament for the first time. They entered the title decider for the first time in the history of 74 years taking a lead of two runs in the first innings of the match. A two-run lead in the morning session on the fifth day of the morning session after a dramatic conclusion paved the way for the victory. Also, the last wicket of the Guajrat’s innings fell in a bizarre manner and Gujarat missed out with a close margin of a couple of runs.

Gujarat’s Arzan Nagwaswalla was on strike while Aditya Sarwate was bowling after taking two early wickets in the morning session of the fifth day. The spinner bowled a loppy delivery and tempted Nagwaswalla to go for a huge hit. The batter went for an attacking shot but the ball hit on the helmet of the fielder stationed at short leg. After hitting the helmet of Salman Nizar the ball ballooned upwards and Sachin Baby grabbed the catch.

Kerala opted to bat after winning the toss and posted 457 thanks to a knock-unbeaten 177 by Mohammed Azharuddeen. Sachin Baby and Salman Nizar scored the fifties for the team and played a key role in the team’s huge total. Nagwaswalla picked three wickets. In response, Kerala fought strongly mustering a total of 455 with Priyank Panchal topped the scorecard with 148 runs. Aarya Desai and Jaymeet Patel racked up the fifties and played a supporting role. Jalaz Saxena picked four wickets.

Kerala will now square off against Vidarbha and enter the final beating 42-time Champions Mumbai by 80 runs. The final of the Ranji Trophy will be played from February 26.