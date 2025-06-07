ETV Bharat / sports

Will Lionel Messi Visit To India? Kerala Minister Comes Up With Big Update

Amidst all the speculations around Lionel Messi’s visit to Kerala for a friendly football match, a new update has been revealed.

Lionel Messi Kerala Visit
File Photo: Lionel Messi (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 7, 2025 at 7:15 PM IST

Kerala: Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman reaffirmed on Saturday that the star Argentine footballer Lionel Messi will visit Kerala for a friendly football match. The state government had announced last year that they will be arranging a friendly game for Argentina and their national side will visit the country for the same.

However, there wasn’t any update about the fixture even after six months and that triggered a discussion around Lionel Messi and the Argentine football team’s visit to the state. Some media reports had claimed that Argentina had cancelled their plans to visit Kerala due to the breaches of contract by the sponsor.

However, Both Minister Abdurahiman and the sponsor, Reporter Broadcasting Company had refuted the claims saying that the match would be scheduled as planned. Also, he hinted that the match likely to take place during the October–November FIFA window.

Abdurrahiman has put an end to all the discussions with a facebook post on Saturday captioned “Messi will come,” and also thanked the sponsors for helping to arrange the event.

He also confirmed that the sponsors have now paid the required amount and there aren’t any obstacles anymore.

"The sponsor has now paid the amount. There are no remaining obstacles. As per the FIFA window, October-November is the ideal period for such international friendlies. So that timeframe is likely for us as well," he said while speaking to the media.

The Argentinian football team will confirm the tour and release the details once the payment is officially processed.

“The government has no involvement in the financial dealings. The contract is entirely between the sponsor and the team management. We were informed by the sponsor that the match fee has been settled,” he explained.

The friendly match is likely to be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

